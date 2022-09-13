Tibetan leader Tsering greets King Charles III

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering on Tuesday extended his congratulations to King Charles III on his formal accession to the throne.

In a letter, he writes: “On behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, I congratulate you warmly Your Majesty on the formal accession of the throne of the United Kingdom.”

“As a dear and respected friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Your Majesty holds a special place in the heart of the Tibetan people. In that spirit, we wish you the very best on the occasion of your inauguration as King,” Tsering added.

As the new monarch of Britain assumes royal duties, he wished the king success and prosperity in carrying forward the late Queen’s legacy and also in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people.

King Charles III became King at 73 after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.