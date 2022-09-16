SAM claim 10 medals in NE Shooting C’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Shooters representing the Shooting Association of Meghalaya (SAM) won a total of 10 medals including one gold, four silver and five bronze at the recently concluded 9th North East Zone Shooting Championship held at the Assam Sports Shooting Range, Guwahati.

Meghalaya’s Dennyson Kyrsain won gold in the 50-meter Men’s Individual Small Bore Free Rifle while Davis Nestell Marak bagged silver in the Centre Fire Pistol 25 Meter Master Individual and Bronze in the 10 Meter Master Men Air Pistol. Seven more medals were won by other shooters.