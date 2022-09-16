Pranav becomes India’s 76th Chess GM

Chennai, Sep 16: Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became India’s 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania.

The 15-year-old, having already met the other requirements necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour on Thursday. To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

Anand had scored the third and final GM norm at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland in July. “He is passionate towards chess. Extremely interested and passionate towards the game. He can work for any number of hours,” Anand’s coach V Saravanan told PTI. “He is especially good in calculation and end games…they are his two biggest strengths right now,” Saravanan said about Anand. (PTI)