Pull the plug on Gaming Act: MP

SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Conrad Sangma-led government’s Meghalaya Regulation Gaming Act and Rules 2021 continues to remain in the spotlight despite deliberations in the just concluded Assembly session. On Saturday, State Congress president Vincent H Pala pointed out that there is an all-out resentment in the society for the Act while asking the government to pull the plug on the legislation.

His statement comes a day after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma ruled out scrapping the Act.

Continuing his tirade, the Lok Sabha member said if the legislation is not scrapped, the leaders of the MDA coalition will be on the streets and the public in the Assembly.

“The government has to withdraw (the Act) otherwise the coalition will be in the street and the public will be in the Assembly one day,” he said, while recalling that even church leaders have openly registered their opposition.

“Almost every society church and organisation is opposed to it. The government is in a hurry to pass and the chief minister very enthusiastically said that I am the leader of the gambling committee,” he added.

He argued that the notion of more tourist flow is misplaced, while reasoning that there are no facilities due to ‘rampant corruption’.

Asked if the move will ensure added revenue for the state, he was of the opinion that revenue is being generated through various natural resources like coal and limestone but it goes to the pockets of a certain selected ones.

“If they are not getting revenue from all the resources what revenue will they generate from gambling? Have they put in the public domain or given any blueprint,” he questioned.

“I don’t think the people will allow it and if the public is not happy what revenue will they generate,” he remarked.

Asked to comment on the issue turning into a political agenda in view of the Assembly polls next year, Pala said there has always been opposition to the decision concerning legalised gambling, adding that it is not the first time.

Attacking the government, the State Congress chief said liquor is being sold in the open market and licences continue to be issued while youths are getting hooked to alcohol and substances. He alleged that there are no government-run rehabilitation centres for them to turn to as private rehabilitation centres are unaffordable for many.

“The parents, family members, society are suffering due to these problems and the government is not at all bothered and concerned about only filling up their pockets,” Pala added.