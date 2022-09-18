Swimming trials for NE Oly to be conducted on Sep 24

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Meghalaya Swimming Association will be conducting trials for the forthcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 on September 24 from 8:30am onwards at Crinoline Swimming Pool, Shillong. The trials to be conducted will be under the open category and all swimmers – male and female – who are 15 years of age and above are eligible. Participants will be required to produce a valid ID card at the time of registration. The swimming events to be conducted during the trials for both men and women include freestyle, backstroke breaststroke butterfly, individual medley, freestyle relay, mixed relay, and medley relay.