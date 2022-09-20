Governor Malik presents honorary D.Litt. degree to Manas Chaudhuri at USTM convocation

Guwahati, Sep 20: Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik today presented honorary D. Litt degree to former education minister of Meghalaya and former Editor of The Shillong Times, Padma Shri Manas Chaudhuri.

The degree was conferred in presence of an august gathering on the occasion of the 8th Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) held at the central auditorium of the university here.

The USTM convocation is graced by a galaxy of vice-chancellors and former vice-chancellors of various universities besides the Chancellor of the USTM, Mahbubul Hoque.