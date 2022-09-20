Historic finish for Bajrang in Serbia

Belgrade (Serbia), Sep 18: Ace grappler Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by clinching bronze in the current edition, here on Sunday .

Bajrang eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal bouts in the 65 kg category.

It is Bajrang’s third bronze at the worlds. The celebrated Indian wrestler had earlier won a bronze in 2013, silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019.

Besides Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat won her second World Championship bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category.

Vinesh had defeated Sweden’s Emma Malmgren 8-0 to claim bronze. (PTI)