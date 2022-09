By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 19: The Meghalaya Judo Association (MJA) will conduct the Judo State Championship Tournament at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Indoor Stadium, Shillong on September 23 and 24. According to a release issued by the association, the gold medal winner of the event will be selected to represent the state in the upcoming North East Games scheduled to be held in Shillong.