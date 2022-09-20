Meghalaya DGP holds review meetings on overall policing

Guwahati, Sep 20: With an aim to strengthen the policing comprehensively in Meghalaya, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dr L R Bishnoi today reviewed the crime and law and order scenario with DIG of Western Region in Tura, SP and Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of South West Garo Hills. The DGP urged all the officers to work assiduously to accomplish the assigned tasks, according to a tweet by the DGP.

The DGP also held a review meeting with the DIG, Western Region, DC and SP of East Garo Hills district. The meeting focused on crime and law and order scenario besides training, infrastructure and community policing.

The field officers participating in the meeting shared their insights. The officers were instructed by the DGP to better the police image and improve conviction rate