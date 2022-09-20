Rongjeng woman secures MPhil in Garo

Rongjeng, Sep 20: Making the small town of Rongjeng proud, Jakmatchi M Sangma has been awarded the degree of Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in Garo by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong for her dissertation ‘Achik Machong: Jarikani aro uni gamchataniko sea-jotao pangchake niani’.

The dissertation was completed by Jakmatchi under the supervision of Dr Jacqueline R Marak of the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus on Sep 7 last.

She is the daughter of Daowling G Momin and Jundilla M Sangma from Rongjeng Reserve under East Garo Hills. Jakmatchi presently works as an Assistant Professor in the department of Garo, Don Bosco College, Tura.

