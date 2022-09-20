NGEA submits new members list for approval by GHADC secretary

Tura, Sep 20: The Non Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) today submitted a list of members that would form the core part of its employees group for approval to the secretary of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) for approval.

The new team will be led by Brithen Sangma as president and Jill G Momin as secretary. They would be assisted by vice president, Kessar M Sangma and Tengsime D Shira as joint secretary.

Other executive members include Sengmilla Momin as accountant, Sengman Sangma as treasurer, Lakhindro Marak as adviser with Augustbell Marak, John D Shira, Sengsrang K Marak, Sweet Marak and Timseng Sangma as members.

The term of the members in the present association is for a term of 3 years with effect from Aug 30, 2022.