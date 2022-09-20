PGSU meets NEHU VC in Tura campus, submits memorandum on demands

Tura, Sep 20: The Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) today met the Vice Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) during the visit by the VC to the Tura campus. The Union further submitted a memorandum seeking improvements within the campus at Tura.

With regard to the RDAP department, the Union mentioned the poor condition of the road connecting the Arbella Hostel within the campus to the RDAP farm and its development would help the students access the farms easier. Further they also sought a proper warehouse of the department while asking for the abandoned greenhouse to be made functional once again.

The PGSU also sought the renovation of the defunct piggery and fishery pond within the campus and asked for the gate to the RDAP farm and agricultural field be taken care of.

The Union added that it had found 7 roads within the campus that needed to be worked on for better access. These roads are the NEHU Lake Road, NEHU Guest House road, RDAP Farm road, the road connecting to the playground within the campus and the road to the horticulture farm. They also mentioned the road that connected the Arbella Hostel to the NH – 51, which they felt needed to be worked on with immediate effect by the engineers.

“We have been given verbal assurance of the matter being looked into and we hope that the promises are taken up so that life for the students gets better,” said PGSU president, Francis R Marak.