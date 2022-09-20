Now, ex-MLAs of Rajasthan will also be able to travel abroad on govt expenses

Jaipur, Sep 20: Now former MLAs of Rajasthan may also be able to travel abroad on the government expenses. A Bill regarding this is likely to get the nod in the ongoing Assembly.

The state government will bear the cost of the foreign travel fare of former MLAs, said the Bill, which has been introduced in the Assembly to make a provision in the rules to bear the cost of foreign travel fare of former MLAs.

A Bill to add a new sub-section 2 in section 4-D of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Emoluments and Pension of Officers, Members) Act, 1956 has been tabled in the House.

The former MLA’s union had been demanding this provision for a long time.

The former MLAs travelling abroad on government expenses will have to first get approval from the Speaker. Only those whose foreign travel is approved by the Speaker will get the fare money.

On Tuesday, after the Question Hour and Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, there will be a debate on Lumpy in the House. As BJP MLAs have decided to question the government on Lumpy status, there is a possibility of uproar in the House on the issue of the plight of cows and government mismanagement. During the debate on Lumpy, there will be a demand from the government to treat cows and give compensation to the cattle owners for the death of the cows.

The BJP is accusing the government of failing to deal with Lumpy while on the other hand, Congress is attacking the Central government. During the debate on Lumpy, the Congress MLAs will also raise the issue of the Central government not declaring it a national calamity in response to the BJP. Due to this there is a possibility of uproar in the House.

CM Ashok Gehlot has sought the cooperation of the opposition to get Lumpy declared a national disaster. (IANS)