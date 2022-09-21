Another key accused in Batadrava PS arson case arrested

Guwahati, Sep 21: Assam Police have arrested another key accused in the Batadrava police station arson case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The accused, Safiqul Islam, who was absconding for a long time, was reportedly arrested in a joint operation of teams from the Morigaon and Nagaon police when he was working in a brick kiln in Morigaon district.

An irate mob had on May 21 this year stormed into Batadrava police station, attacked police personnel, vandalised property and set the old police station building on fire.

The incident took place after the alleged custodial death of a villager at the police station.

Video footage aired by television channels showed a girl in her teens, pouring inflammable liquid from a bottle on four two-wheelers parked at the police station and a woman lighting a matchstick and setting the vehicles on fire.

Several important documents, including FIRs, case diaries, seized items and arms stocked at a store room, were gutted in the fire.

It may be mentioned that the Assam police had submitted a chargesheet in the case last month.

A total of 24 persons have been named as accused in the 79-page chargesheet, of which, 12 people, including two juveniles have already been arrested.

One of the main accused, Ashiqul Islam, had earlier died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to escape from police custody.