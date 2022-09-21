Tharoor in Cong office to check delegate list, Gehlot arrives in Delhi

Tharoor is seen as a potential candidate from the G-23 group to challenge the loyalists in case of a contest.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also arrived in Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to meet Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi. He is then expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot said, “Everybody wants a stronger Congress and all parties must follow the democratic process. The elections in the party are open for all Congress members.”

Gehlot on Tuesday night addressed Rajasthan party MLAs and hinted to go for the nomination for the party top post.

Sonia Gandhi called K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday to Delhi and spoke at length about the issues of Rajasthan, while Gehlot was pushing for Rahul Gandhi as the party president.

Gehlot is reluctant to move to Delhi and does not want his former deputy Sachin Pilot to be elevated to the Chief Minister’s chair, sources said.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation K.C. Venugopal after meeting Sonia Gandhi said that it was up to Rahul Gandhi to decide about contesting the elections and everything would be clear within a week.

“I had some pending work of the party so I came to meet her,” Venugopal added.

He said that it was the party workers prerogative to pass resolutions in the state as every worker wants Rahul to be president of the party.