Lajong complete season with win over Malki

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 20: Shillong Lajong FC completed their Shillong Premier League 2021-22 campaign with a thumping 4-0 victory over Malki SC at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Tuesday.

Lajong completed the rout courtesy goals by Gladdy Kharbuli (33’, 74’), Samuel Vanlalpeka (40’) and Wadajied Ryngkhlem (69’).

For Malki, relegation was inevitable regardless of the result, while Lajong climbed to fourth place. Lajong had beaten Malki in the first leg after a stoppage time goal.

Malki made one change to their starting line-up by bringing in Sobestar Nongrang in place of Iostar Thabah in goal.

Nongrang had one good moment to deny Sangti Janai Shianglong with a dive to his left but, otherwise, didn’t have a great day at the field.

Kharbuli then found the opener after half an hour of play following a set of one touch passes between his team mates before taking a low shot that left Nongrang rooted to the spot.

Lajong found the two-goal cushion a minute later with Vanlalpeka going deep on the right before finding the mark from a very tight angle.

Around the hour mark, following the restart, Kharbuli failed to control a volley but later managed to chip the onrushing goalkeeper for his second goal, which came a few minutes after Ryngkhlem aimed one in low from the edge of the box.

With 17 points, Lajong are tied with Ryntih SC but have a better head-to-head and goal difference. On Wednesday Nangkiew Irat SC (16) face Mawkhar SC (6).