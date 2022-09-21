‘No criminality found in 5,800 conversations’, CBI to SC in Radia tapes

New Delhi, Sep 21: The CBI on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that no criminality was found in Radia tapes case. Ratan N. Tata, chairman emeritus Tata Sons, had moved the apex court seeking protection of his right to privacy against the backdrop of leaked private conversations involving former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia.
Tata had sought a probe into who had leaked the excerpts from the intercepts and also a mechanism in place to guard against such indiscriminate invasion into a citizen’s privacy.
In August 2017, the apex court, in a landmark verdict, had said that privacy is a constitutional right. Nine judges were unanimous in their finding, however they cited different reasons for their conclusion.
IANS
