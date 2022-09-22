If IRCS does not keep pace with changing times, its relevance may be lost: Mandavya

“IRCS needs to introspect on its strengths and weaknesses, and chart an action plan on how it redefines itself to embrace the changing role with time. This may need deep diving into structural and organisational structures, attention to discipline in working of the IRCS regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms, better utilisation of digital technology for people- centered activities among other things,”, said Mandaviya while inaugurating the states/UTs Leadership Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), here.The two-day Chitan Shivir of IRCS is being held to discuss ways and means to improve functioning of IRCS. State Red Cross Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries and other dignitaries from IRCS participated in the meeting.

“Sewa and Sahyog are part of our legacy, and they form an integral part of our Sanskar. These also underline and define the motto of Indian Red Cross Society, which is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need and emergencies,” added the health minister while addressing the inaugural session.

Speaking on the advancements in India’s healthcare facilities, the Union Minister stated, “We are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries, but Covid showed the strength of our system and exposed the weaknesses of even advanced countries. India not only managed Covid with successful regional models, but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri.

“It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and nor did we exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam,” said Mandaviya. The Union minister also invited suggestions from the participants on taking up unique ventures and expanding the ambit of operations of IRCS.