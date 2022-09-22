Mawkhar stage comeback to draw Nangkiew Irat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: Mawkhar SC stage a dramatic comeback from two goals down to draw Nangkiew Irat 2-2 following a last-minute strike in the 54th match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Wednesday.

Lambor Nongsiej (5’) and Overkindness Lyngdoh Mawnai (29’) scored for Nangkiew Irat while super substitutes Aibiangmame Nongneng (62’) and Banehskhem Khongsdam (90’+3) helped bottom-placed Mawkhar salvage a point.

Nangkiew Irat, with 17 points, were looking for three points to take fourth place in the standings.

Mawkhar, meanwhile, now have 7 points. In the first leg on July 19, Nangkiew Irat came out 3-1 winners.

In a match of two contrasting halves, Nangkiew Irat dominated the first session, with Damehun Syih providing a cross for Nongsiej to tap in, which resulted in Nangkiew’s fastest goal all season.

Teammates Khangmiki Pale and Bris Taro also had shots on target but they could not beat goalkeeper Widen Kharsati.

It looked to be only a matter of time before Nangkiew Irat got another goal as Mawkhar’s loose defence appeared easy to penetrate. Nangkiew then doubled their lead in the 29th minute when Lyngdoh Mawnai’s shot rebounded back before going into the net.

Mawkhar were far more attacking in the second half, putting Nangkiew Irat on the back foot.

Nongneng, who had only just come on to the pitch, reduced Mawkhar’s deficit in the 62nd minute with a left-footed shot on the run that went low to the right of opposition keeper Guidle Syiemlieh.

There were a few more moments in the following half an hour or so where Mawkhar were close to scoring but it looked like Nangkiew Irat had done just about enough to hold on and retake fourth place in the standings.

At the end of 90 minutes, the fourth official signalled three minutes of stoppage time and in the last minute, Mawkhar pressed forward.

Two shots were blocked but Nangkiew could not clear their lines and Khongsdam’s attempt then ricocheted off the crossbar and came down across the line to allow Mawkhar a point.

There are now three teams in the league that have 17 points, with Nangkiew joining Ryntih SC and Shillong Lajong FC.

However, head-to-head does not separate the three, hence, according to goal difference, Lajong (+1) stay in fourth place.

Ryntih and Nangkiew both have the same goal difference (-5), which means that Ryntih are in front on goals scored (21 to 20).

Ryntih could still take fourth place away from Lajong as they play their final match against Rangdajied United FC on September 26. In the reverse fixture on June 25, Rangdajied had edged Ryntih 1-0.