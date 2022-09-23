ST status issue: Himanta meets representatives of 6 communities

Guwahati, Sep 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met representatives of six communities – Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom – of the state and deliberated on their demand for grant of ST (Scheduled Tribe) status to the communities.

“While listening to their concerns also drew their attention to the series of steps taken by our government to accord them ST status,” the chief minister later tweeted.

“Everyone agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite meeting involving the government, representatives of the six communities and other tribal bodies to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for according ST status to the communities,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Sarma had said that the government “wants the six communities to get ST status and once the complications in implementation are removed, it can move forward.”

The announcement came amid protests by the six communities of Assam for not being included in the ST list released by the Centre recently.

The communities had also threatened to launch a coordinated agitation over the “inordinate delay” in granting them ST status.

The Union Cabinet has approved tribal status to the six communities and a Bill has also been introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the chief minister said.

IANS