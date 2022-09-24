CM attends  Foundation Day Celebration of College of Community Science

Tura, Sep 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today graced the 19th Foundation Day cum Annual College Week Celebrations of College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Sangsanggre, held at the district auditorium, according to a Press release.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma congratulated the faculty and the students for the Foundation Day celebration and recalled the history of the college adding that it has close connection since Late P A Sangma former Lok Sabha Speaker was instrumental in bringing this college to Tura and the college can add lot of value not just to students but also to the community as a whole.

Stating that it is not just education that institutions contribute to the society but research and innovation which is the core part of any institution where different stakeholders work together towards success.

Further, he also advised that after research and innovation the products made in the college need to be commercialized and manufactured and scale up so that it reaches the public which brings entrepreneurs and business to the picture for collaboration.

The guest of honour of the function, Agatha Sangma, MP, said that the College of Home Science as formerly called no longer caters to the sciences related to running a successful household but the technology and the faculties which includes not just women but men have developed are now revolutionizing in the field of food processing, apparel designing, agronomics to name a few. She further draws her admiration to the motto of the college which says “Do Not Be a Job Seeker but Strife to be a Job Provider” adding that the subjects these young girls study are specially curated to make sure that they start their venture on their own.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, CAU, Imphal highlighted the courses offered by the University in different colleges located in several states of Northeast India in agriculture and allied sciences including the achievements of the university and also thanked the Government of Meghalaya for its continuous support by providing technology support for Mission Jackfruit and expressed hope that the faculty bring in more success stories with maximum benefit to the people of the region.