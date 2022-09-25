North East Pride Cup kicks off

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 24: The 1st edition of the North East Pride Cup kicked-off with the tournament being inaugurated by DGP Meghalaya Lajja Ram Bishnoi and Brig Surender Sharma, HQDGAR, at the Assam Rifles Ground in Shillong, on Saturday.

In the opening match, Sakat FC defeated St John’s School 5-1.

The next leg of the tournament will be played in Mairang on September 29 and 30.

Interested teams and players can register themselves on the official tournament website www.northeastpridecup.com or call the numbers +91 9774170860/7005943521/9819377385.