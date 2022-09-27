MCA announces Meghalaya squad for U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) named its 15-member squad for the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, scheduled to begin in October. The Vinoo Mankad Trophy is a national level limited-overs cricket domestic competition.

The team will be led by Mrityunjay Bharali, with Mrinal Das as his deputy. Meghalaya’s matches will take place in Pune, with the first game on October 7 against Odisha. A send-off ceremony was carried out at Polo Grounds on Monday, in the presence of MCA honorary secretary Gideon Kharkongor and other MCA officials.

Meghalaya squad

Mrityunjay Bharali (Captain), Mrinal Das (Vice-captain), Dipankar Barua, Sachin Kumar, Ayushman Das, Snehal Dutta, Pushkar Raj Singh, Josiah Wanniang, Shavian Blah, Raghav Magotra, Bharat Gurung, Jeremiah L Kynshi, Bosrang R Marak, Banialam Mylliemngap, Gavineal Marpna.

Support staff

Satya Pal Yadav (Coach), Tejas R Vala (Trainer), Hamboy Langbang (Physio), Shankar Newar (Manager)