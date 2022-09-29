Yuva Utsav held at Tura

Tura, Sep 29: The District Level Youth Festival “Yuva Utsav 2022 was on Thursday, held as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at District Auditorium in Tura. The programme was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tura with the Theme “Sense of Duty among the Citizens”.

Various competitions were conducted during the daylong program including Young Artist Painting Competition, Young Writers Poem Contest, Mobile photography contest, Declamation competition and Cultural Competition.

Addressing the gathering comprising youth along with their parents and teachers, the Chief Guest on the occasion Billykid A Sangma, Former MLA encouraged the youth to be dutiful and respect each other in all walks of life. Further, he also stressed on the importance of time and its management and advised them to be on time for everything and be a responsible person in the society. He also urged the youth to be proud of the rich culture and heritage of our forefathers and preserve these traditions for future generations.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the Yuva Utsav 2022, Extra Assistant Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Ruby Balkame Sangma also emphasized on investment of time and its role in shaping the life of the youth and encouraged them to hone their skills when still young.

The Chief Guest along with other dignitaries distributed the prizes to the Winners of the various competitions held during the daylong programme.