Gujarat BJP leader’s objectionable video clip embarrasses party

Ajit Patel is the elected delegate and leader of the Bardoli taluka panchayat. Commenting on the video clip, he said, “I have nothing to state, whoever wants to damage my political career has already done so by circulating the video clip.”

“I have learned about the video clip, I will have to personally speak with Ajit before reporting about the incident to the state leadership to seek their guidance, whether to take any action against him or not,” said Sandip Desai, BJP Surat district committee president.

Sources from the party said Ajit has been having an affair with his neighbour since the last two to three years. The sting operation was done by a political rival within the party, who wants him to change his loyalty in the SUMUL dairy board so that a person favoured by the party seniors get elected as chairman of the SUMUL dairy board.