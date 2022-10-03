Prof terminated for ‘derogatory post’ on Navaratri

Prof Mithilesh Gautam had put up a social media post where he shared that women should not keep fast for nine days during Navaratri, instead they should read the Constitution.

His post received flak from a section of students, who protested against the professor.

On September 29, a complaint was filed against Gautam with the college authorities.

The Registrar of the university said that the post on social media hurt “religious sentiments” and in view of students’ protests, the environment at the college was disrupted.

Examinations and admissions have come to a halt as well, the Registrar said.

Following the complaint, Gautam was barred from entering university and has now been dismissed from services ‘with immediate effect’.

Meanwhile, students supporting Gautam have submitted an application with the university authority to withdraw action taken against him.