The Meghalaya Basketball Association (MBA) conducted the junior state teams (men and women) basketball selection trials for the forthcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 in Polo Grounds, on Saturday. The selection trials for the state men

and women’s teams will be held on October 7 and 8 at IIM Basketball Courts in

Mawkasiang from 6:30 am onwards. The association has informed only

permanent residents of Meghalaya will be allowed to compete in the trials.