Trials for the forthcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

The Meghalaya Basketball Association (MBA) conducted the junior state teams (men and women) basketball selection trials for the forthcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 in Polo Grounds, on Saturday. The selection trials for the state men
and women’s teams will be held on October 7 and 8 at IIM Basketball Courts in
Mawkasiang from 6:30 am onwards. The association has informed only
permanent residents of Meghalaya will be allowed to compete in the trials.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.