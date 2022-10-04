The Meghalaya Basketball Association (MBA) conducted the junior state teams (men and women) basketball selection trials for the forthcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022 in Polo Grounds, on Saturday. The selection trials for the state men
and women’s teams will be held on October 7 and 8 at IIM Basketball Courts in
Mawkasiang from 6:30 am onwards. The association has informed only
permanent residents of Meghalaya will be allowed to compete in the trials.
