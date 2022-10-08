‘KBC 14’: Jaya’s revelation makes Big B cry on the show

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

The show will start with the entry of Abhishek and later after taking the hotseat he will welcome Jaya saying: “Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship).” Jaya will then enter the show sporting a white embroidered suit. As the two will hug each other, Big B will be touched by the moment.

In the latest promo, it is shown that during the conversation, Jaya says something which leaves the host teary-eyed and he can be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper. However, it is not yet clear what exactly she says.

In another promo of Big B’s birthday special episode, Big B can be seen asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said: “Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko.”(Ended the game too soon) and then his line from his popular song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai’ plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs Bachchan. This makes him emotional.