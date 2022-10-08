NGH groups threaten night road blockade

TURA, Oct 7: Three organisations from North Garo Hills have threatened to resort to night road blockade over the incomplete construction of a road in the district.

The matter was brought to the notice of the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner by the Association for Democracy and empowerment (ADE), A’chik Students’ Welfare Association (ASWA) and All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF).

The road in question is the Damra-Bajengdoba road, the ongoing construction of which, according to the organisations, has been halted by the contractor concerned.

The organizations added that due to the long abandonment of the ongoing construction, the road is posing serious risk to commuters as many potholes have come up all along the stretch of the road.

“Despite several complaints, the matter remains the same as the contractor has turned a blind eye to the prevailing situation. If the Public Works Department does not take steps to ensure that work on it resumes within seven days, we will resort to night road blockade,” the organisations said in their complaint to the DC.