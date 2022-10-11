Why Should You Experience No Wi-Fi Zones Once In Your Life

With the gig economy growing, people working on their laptops have become a daily affair in many cafes. However, a few cafes are trying to hamper this daily affair by creating no Wi-Fi zone. Why is this step necessary? With the advent of mobile internet and Wi-Fi, it has become common to see people glued to their digital devices. With no Wi-Fi zone, places can now encourage face-to-face conversation again. Here is why you should experience no wi-fi zone once in your lifetime.

Encourages Face-To-Face Conversations

It is common nowadays to see people working on their laptops. With prominent cafe chains like Starbucks offering Wi-Fi, many coffee shops and cafes have become more of a workspace than an actual cafe. Therefore, it’s not rare that such a cafe gives the feel of an open-plan office. Even though cafes and other places that provide Wi-Fi can create an ideal work environment, do we really need them?

It naturally gives birth to an imbalance between face-to-face communication and electronic technology. A no-wi-fi zone gives a much-needed break from the digital screen. Without any internet connection, the people in a no wi-fi zone are forced to interact with each other for real, and it helps give birth to healthy social interaction.

Gives The Much Needed Break

Excessive screen time has become a real problem. Along with it, the lack of social interaction is another problem. Even though people of the present time are sick of looking at their phones, they cannot stay away from them because of their addicting nature. In a no-wi-fi zone, you get the much-needed break from the screen time and engage in some mindfulness practices, where you are either talking with another person mindfully or just observing your surroundings. Even though a no-wi-fi zone sounds impractical, it is very practical, and people who have experienced it also loved the idea.

Better Relaxation

The thing about internet connectivity is that often in the form of notifications, one is nudged at irregular intervals to increase stress. With no such notifications bothering you every now and then in the no Wi-Fi zone, you can bid your stress a goodbye for a few hours. You do not need to worry about cybersecurity problems like compromised IP, the IP address can be known from What Is My IP or Wi-Fi loopholes. The no Wi-Fi zone provides the people with the perfect space to have less stress and be more focused. It helps them to think deeply and relax more. Also, you can utilize this time to gather fragmented thoughts and engage in either deep thinking or conversations.

You Can Get More Done

It is extremely easy to get distracted in the current world. Social media users aimlessly scroll across the platforms only to regret at the end of the day that they have wasted their time. However, in an area where there is no internet connection, you can focus on things that really matter. It holds true for a student working on a thesis or a group of business partners who wants to engage themselves in a brainstorming session. With no distractions in sight, you can definitely get more done in less time.

Promotes Better Relationship In Technology

If you are heavily internet dependent, the first thought of experiencing a no wi-fi zone might be scary, but then eventually, another realization will draw in. Spending a few hours or a few days in a no Wi-Fi zone will help you to understand that you do not always need the internet to run your life. You will better understand the tasks that need to be prioritized. Instead of using the constant internet connection as a hindrance, you will start using it mindfully to bring into your life what is needed.

Breaks The Unconscious Cycle

How often have you picked up your phone unconsciously, even without receiving a notification, just to check it? Our dependency on smart devices like mobile phones and laptops has become so significant that we unconsciously keep checking them even if we do not need to check them. Spending a few hours in a zone free of the internet can help break this unconscious cycle and give you the much-needed digital detox.

Above all, such zones help you connect with life more and enjoy real life. It helps you to connect with the world and stay in the moment. The outcome is a happy and healthier you. To understand the numerous benefits that a no Wi-Fi zone gives, you need to experience it.