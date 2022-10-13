MBA to conduct selection trials

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: As part of their preparation of the upcoming 2nd North East Olympic Games 2022, a five-day selection cum coaching camp organised by Meghalaya Boxing Association (MBA) began on Tuesday.

The selection cum coaching camp which is held at Indoor Stadium, Mawlai Mawroh will conclude on October 15. The MBA will then select pugilists to represent the state in the upcoming North East Games.

MBA secretary Larry Kharpran lauded the Sports and Youth Affairs department for coming forward to provide funds to the 18 sporting disciplines including boxing to prepare for the mega event to be hosted by Meghalaya.