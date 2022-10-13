Shardul Thakur takes to Twitter for help in locating kit bags at Mumbai airport, Bhajji responds

As he returned to Mumbai from New Delhi after playing in the third ODI against South Africa, Thakur ran into trouble as he could not locate his kit bags on the luggage belt and there was no staff from the airline to help him too.

The Mumbai all-rounder took to Twitter to seek help and found former India off-spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh responding to his call.

“@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either!!” Shardul Thakur tweeted from the Mumbai airport terminal 2 on Wednesday night.

Harbhajan Singh responded to his call with a tweet.

“My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will be there to assist you… sorry for the inconvenience… (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you,” Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

Shardul Thakur finally got his kit bags with help from staff from another airline.

“@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you too (Heart emoji) I got help from @flyspicejet staff,” he added.

Shardul Thakur was part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. He was in the playing XI in all three ODIs, returning with figures of 2-35, 1-36, and 0-8.

The Mumbai pacer will now fly to Australia to join the Indian squad as a standby for the T20 World Cup 2022.