GSWSS-III likely to be commissioned by Dec-end

SHILLONG, Oct 13: After years of delay, the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase III is likely to be commissioned by the end December this year, East Shillong legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Thursday.

Lyngdoh revealed this after holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang and officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited to discuss the problem of water scarcity in various localities of the city.

She was accompanied by West Shillong legislator Mohendro Rapsang.

“The Chief Secretary has given assurance that the technicalities pertaining to the GSWSS Phase III will be attended to before November and the much-delayed project is likely to be commission by December. By January we will not have any water scarcity in Shillong,” she told reporters after the meeting. With regard to the non supply of water in East and West Shillong, she said they were informed that the breakdown in the water supply was due to voltage fluctuation which impacted the water pumps.

Another problem is the insufficient amount of water being pumped to Mawphlang which is the main generator for supply of water to Shillong.

According to her, the chief secretary has assured to resolve the technical issues at the earliest.

To tide over the immediate crisis, the Shillong Municipal Board would provide an additional five water tankers to fill the feeder tanks in the two areas, she said.

“We hope that we will be able to restore supply of water in critical areas like Shillong West and Shillong East including Nongthymmai,” Lyngdoh said, admitting that people have been forced to spend a lot to augment water supply to their homes.

“Even an MLA like me has paid around Rs 12,000 just in the last 15 days to get water supplied to my own home. You can well imagine how it is impacting the common man,” she added.