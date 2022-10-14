BJP confident about victory in North Shillong

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Poll fervour has perhaps begun in Meghalaya and as the 2023 assembly elections approach nearer, the State BJP says it has reasons to believe that it has a good chance of winning the North Shillong seat.

The party recalled last Assembly polls in 2018 in which the BJP’s candidate stood second; in its wake, the party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it strengthens itself.

On Thursday, several office-bearers of North Shillong Block Congress submitted their resignation to the general secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee citing personal reasons.

The Congressmen said they left the grand-old party to join the BJP stating that they have confidence in the saffron brigade to form a progressive and clean government.

The Congress members, who left the party, comprise mostly members from the party’s Oakland and Beaver Road units.