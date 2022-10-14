‘The Hills Festival’ slated for Nov 4, 5

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The Hills Festival Meghalaya with its musical extravaganza and culinary marvels is slated for November 4 and 5 this year.

The ‘eco-friendly’ festival will host some of the most popular bands from the country and beyond. Sharing a sneak-peek, the organisers have unveiled a spectacular line-up featuring Taba Chake, Bloodywood, Yung Raja, Karan Kanchan, HanuMankind, Trance Effect, Featherheads, DBryn, and Daminot among others.

A large section of the festival will be dedicated to gastronomy to be held on both the days in the breathtaking locales of Meghalaya’s Umbir village and Umiam Lake.

The organisers have announced that the highlight of this year’s ‘Food Pavillion’ will be ‘The Forage Aisle’ and ‘The Pig-Out Affair’, showcasing regional cuisine from different parts of Meghalaya.

Featuring the famous Mumbai Chef Thomas Zacharias, aka Chef TZac, ‘The Forage Aisle’ will be a special layout of indigenous forage and the local wild edibles from Meghalaya.

The aisle will host a culinary exchange between Chef TZac and local chefs, who will come together and share stories and ideas while curating lip-smacking delights along the way.

The ‘The Pig-Out Affair’ is a community cook-out serving pork dishes distinct from their tradition and culture.

“In any outdoor feasting in the state, pork is one dish that is symbolic of a community celebration. The Pig-Out Affair is much more than just a platter of pork dishes but a get-together of communities, instilling a sense of belonging through food,” says Sahil Majaw, founder of HYPE Meghalaya, the organisers of the festival.