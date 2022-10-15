MESA general meeting held at Tura

Tura, October 15: The 16th General Meeting of Meghalaya Engineering Services Association (MESA) was held at SMELC, Tura, on 15 October with this year’s theme, “Towards Disaster Resilient Infrastructures in Meghalaya” where the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister, Thomas A Sangma was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas lauded the engineers for their immense contributions towards the growth and development of the state and said that the engineers are those who work at the intersection of science and society.

Saying that engineers are the foundation of development and technology, he informed that the Govt. is seriously considering the need to have disaster resilient infrastructures in the state. The chief guest also released the released the souvenir of MESA during the inaugural function.

The guest of honour, PR Marwein, the Chairman of Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and the former Secretary of PWD, in his speech stressed on the need to have good infrastructures which last for at least 50 years without maintenance and urged the engineering fraternity to work towards the welfare of the people of the state.

The Secretary, PWD, TG Nengnong, while highlighting the objectives of MESA, informed that there is pay disparity comparing to other states, which needs to be reviewed.

On the day, Dr. Hopeful Syiemiong, dwelling on the theme for this year, delivered the key-note address and the President of MESA, Donlang Mawroh, delivered the welcome address.

The Executive Engineer, PWD, Tura, CN Sangma, proposed the vote of thanks.