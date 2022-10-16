First ILP, then railways: KSU

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday asked the state government to discuss education, youths, unemployment and forget railways until the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is implemented in the state.

“I don’t understand the mindset and thoughts of the government. We raised the issue many times and expressed our concerns on the influx issue and the rise in the number of illegal immigrants entering the state,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said.

He was reacting to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s statement that his government will address the concerns of the anti-railway groups and decide how to move forward.

Marngar said the KSU had asked the government to aggressively pursue the ILP issue with the Centre but instead of doing that, it is talking about the railways.

He reiterated that the KSU will keep opposing railway projects tooth and nail if a mechanism, like ILP, is not put in place to check the influx of the immigrants.

“We will discuss railways only after the central government approves ILP for Meghalaya,” he said.

He said the KSU will not take part in any discussions with the government unless ILP is implemented.

“The government should start discussing ILP, education policy, youths, unemployment, tourism etc and forget railways,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the chief minister on Friday said the state government will address the concerns of the anti-railway groups and decide how to move forward.

“Connectivity is important today. It is good to see the railway go to Nagaland. We hope for a positive outcome after addressing the concerns of the people,” Conrad had said.

He made the statement after President Droupadi Murmu had flagged off a passenger train that connects Mendipathar with Shokhuvi in Nagaland via Guwahati.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), other organisations and some constituents of the MDA have been vehemently opposing plans to connect Meghalaya, specifically the western half leading to Shillong, with railways.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had in May 2017 put on hold the work on a 22-km stretch from Tetelia in Assam to Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi. This railhead was to have been extended to Shillong uphill.