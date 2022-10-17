Alumni of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School from the 1977 batch during the reunion programme. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Oct 17, 2022 Alumni of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School from the 1977 batch during the reunion programme on the school premises, on Sunday. The programme was part of the centenary celebrations of the School. In the course of the reunion, the alumni handed over a contribution which will be used to give financial assistance to meritorious students of the secondary section. Share Continue Reading
