News Capsule

BJP meeting

More than 200 BJP functionaries attended the meeting of the party’s North Shillong Bivar Road unit at City Hut Dhaba. State BJP vice president Deepayan Chakraborty and BJP candidate M Kharkrang were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, Santanu Borthakur was elected as president of BJP Bivar Road unit.

District selection

The East Khasi Hills District Chess Association will organise its District Selection for the State “A” Chess Championship 2022 at BBS College on October 21 and 22.