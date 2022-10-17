Noted Tamil writer part of NEHU programme

TURA, Oct 16: Tura was graced by the presence of CS Lakshmi, better known by her pseudonym ‘Ambai’ for a special talk on “The Craft of Translation: Now and Then”. It may be mentioned that Ambai is a noted Tamil feminist writer who has won the Sahitya Akademi award in the year 2021 for her short story collection Sivappu Kazhutthudan Oru Pachaiparavai.

The noted writer was part of a programme organised by the Department of English, NEHU Tura Campus, along with Professor Namrata Pathak, Assistant Professor of the Department of English.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambai said that translation is not only a shift between two languages but also between two different cultures.

Emphasising on translating an Indian language into English, she reiterated that translation is also many times an act where the translator reinterprets the culture for us, and that translation often creates a hierarchy between the translator and the translated.

The noted writer was accompanied by Dibyajyoti Sarma, a poet and writer from Assam. The program ended with a shower of blessings from above.