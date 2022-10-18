Biker team to arrive in city for felicitation

SHILLONG, Oct 17: A team of 75 bikers and crew enter Meghalaya through East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday and eventually proceed towards Shillong before arriving at SAI, Indoor Multipurpose Hall between for their formal felicitation.

The bike expedition, which is going to approximately traverse 21,000 km through multiple states and union territories, is organised by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition (AIME) 2022’.

It is held as part of the commemoration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’.

The team will depart from Shillong on Thursday.