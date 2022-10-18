India end campaign with loss to Brazil

BHUBANESWAR, Oct 17: India ended their FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup campaign with an all-loss record and without scoring a goal as they suffered a 0-5 defeat to formidable Brazil in their last group match here on Monday.

Debutants India, who had qualified for the age-group showpiece by virtue of being hosts, had lost to USA (0-8) and Morocco (0-3) in their earlier Group A matches. They finished last in the four-team group.

Brazil and USA, who beat Morocco 4-0 in the other simultaneous Group A match in Margao, qualified for the quarterfinals with seven points each. Brazil and USA had played out a 1-1 draw on October 14.

European champions Germany beat New Zealand 3-1 in Margao to top Group B with an all-win record while Nigeria emerged 2-1 victorious over Chile. (PTI)