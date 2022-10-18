IRCTC scam case: Court warns Tejashwi Yadav over provocative speeches against CBI

The court was hearing the CBI plea seeking the cancellation of his bail in the Prevention of Corruption Act case pertaining to the IRCTC scam case.

The CBI officials told the court that Tejashwi Yadav gave a speech threatening them by saying, “One day they (the CBI officials) would retire, and government would also change, then what would they do?”

“What kind of speech was that? Wasn’t it a threat to us? The accused are trying to discredit the agency. We are not working at the behest of anyone. The accused are threatening us,” the CBI told the court.

The CBI also alleged that one of their officials was attacked when he was driving his car. The officials alleged that it was an attempt to murder him. The officials said that they didn’t have enough proof but a truck hit the car of their officials two times after which a case under sections 307 was lodged against unknown persons.

“Recently Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference and went on to say that one day CBI officials would retire, the government will change, then what would they do? We are told that the accused are from Bihar and they are most powerful, if this is not a threat then what is this,” the official told the court.

The court after hearing the argument warned Tejashwi Yadav not to give such speeches.

“You’re a Deputy Chief Minister, you should think before speaking as the people of Bihar are not well educated, they won’t understand your message.

“I am not cancelling the bail,” the court said, while granting bail to Tejashwi and warning him.