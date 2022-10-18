Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen’s winner

MILAN, Oct 17: Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday.

Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving Lozano either side of the break appeared to have turned the match around. But Musa Barrow levelled for Bologna before Osimhen scored what was to prove the winner.

Napoli is two points ahead of Atalanta at the top of the Italian league. Defending champion AC Milan moved into third place with a 2-1 win at lowly Hellas Verona. Lazio and Udinese are five points below Napoli after playing out a 0-0 draw.

It was Bologna that took the lead four minutes before the interval when Andrea Cambiaso ran onto a through ball and pulled it back for Joshua Zirkzee to drill into the back of the net.

Napoli levelled on the stroke of halftime as a corner hit Bologna defender Gary Medel on the shin and went into the path of Jesus to fire the ball home.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cut inside the area from the left and bamboozled his way past two players before seeing his shot parried by Łukasz Skorupski. Osimhen couldn’t get on the rebound but Lozano did with a shot from a tight angle.

However, Napoli’s lead only lasted two minutes before goalkeeper Alex Meret misjudged Barrow’s shot and allowed it to squirm out of his hands.

Kvaratskhelia set up the winner in the 69th with a through ball for Osimhen to run onto and fire past Skorupski. (AP)