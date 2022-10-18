Posing as Patna HC chief justice, conman calls Bihar DGP for clean chit to Gaya SSP

Jitendra Singh Gangwar, the Additional DGP law and order confirmed the incident. He said that the accused was arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and sent to jail.

“The matter was under investigation and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against conman Abhishek Agrawal and former SSP Aditya Kumar,” Gangwar said.

The incident came to light on Monday when an official of EOW revealed about the arrest of Agrawal. He said that Agrawal posed as Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and called the DGP more than 30 times regarding SSP Aditya Kumar. Coming under pressure and not verifying on the caller, the DGP in its report pointed out a mistake of facts in the court and Aditya Kumar got the clean chit as well. After the clean chit, he joined as AIG in the police headquarter in Patna.

Aditya Kumar, the 2011 batch IPS officer was the SSP of Gaya, was booked under IPC section of 353,387, 419, 420, 467, 468, 120B, 66C and 66D in Fatehpur police station having case number 312/2022 on the order of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Besides him, SHO of Fatehpur named Sanjay Kumar was also the co-accused.

After the clean chit to Aditya Kumar, the case file reached the chief minister’s secretariat. The officials of the chief minister secretariat found something fishy in the report and transferred it to the EOW for a thorough investigation.

The EOW officials used cyber cell officials to scan the phone numbers which were used to call senior police officials who prepared the report, including Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal.

During the investigation, two numbers 9709303397 of Vodafone issued from Khajekalan and 9431602303 were used by Abhishek Agrawal to call the DGP. He put the DP of chief justice on these two numbers. Several times, the DGP called him on this number. Sometimes, Agrawal sent messages to him and said that he was busy. The DGP made an appointment on whatsApp to contact him on the phone.

“EOW has registered an FIR against Abhishek Agrawal and Aditya Kumar. Besides them, Gaurav Raj, Subham Kumar and Rajul Ranjan are also co-accused in this case. We will take strong action against the accused,” Gangwar said.

During investigation, it was also revealed that the FIR lodged in the EOW police station in Patna said that Aditya Kumar met with Abhishek Agrawal in a restaurant in Patna’s Boring road to hatch the plan. Accordingly, Abhishek Kumar posed as the chief justice.

The EOW found that the phone numbers used to call the DGP did not belong to the chief justice. The number was put under surveillance and the EOW officials secretly nabbed Abhishek Agrawal.

During interrogation, Agrawal confessed that he was having close links with SSP Aditya Kumar for the last four years. They made a sinister plan to obtain clean-chit for Aditya Kumar. After Agrawal’s arrest, troubles for Aditya Kumar have mounted and he may also be behind the bars.

Abhishek Agarwal is a serial offender in the country. A case number 43/2021 was registered in the Kamla market police station in New Delhi as well. In that case, he posed as Union home minister’s secretary Saket Singh and threatened the MD of MCD. He was sent to Tihar jail for five days as well.

Abhishek Agrawal also extorted Rs one crore from the father of IPS officer Saurav Shah. An FIR under IPC sections of 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B is registered in Kahalgaon police station in Bhagalpur district as well. He was also involved in threatening the SHO of SK Puri police station Patna in 2015.