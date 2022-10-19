Meghalaya go down to Services

Shillong, Oct 18: Meghalaya had a great day with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but their total of 148/5 was not enough as Services chased it down with just an over to spare in Mohali, on Tuesday.

Meghalaya’s batting clicked today after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Pushed up the order, Swarajeet Das delivered with a fine 38 of 48 deliveries. Raj Biswa added 23 from 22 and guest professional Punit Bisht 42 from 26. The latter had five hits to the fence and Lerry Sangma (12 from 7 balls) struck the only six of the innings, sending the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum.

Yogesh Tiwari also hit a rapid 13 from seven deliveries as Meghalaya plundered 21 runs from the last two overs.

Chengkam Sangma (1/21) snatched a wicket in the first over of the chase and Services were then in trouble after being reduced to 26/3 at the end of four overs.

Aanshul Gupta (44) and Vikas Hathwala (55), however, added 87 for the fourth wicket before they were dismissed by Anish Charak (2/8) and Abhishek Kumar (1/37) respectively, but by then Services were less than 40 runs from victory.

They crossed the finish line with an over and five wickets to spare.

Meghalaya next face Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.