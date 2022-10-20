Anti-graft stance: 61 Assam public servants nabbed since May 202

Guawahati, Oct 20: In a testimony to the current dispensation’s tough stance against corruption across government departments, as many as 61 public servants and two middlemen have been arrested by the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption since May 10, 2021.

During the period from May 10, 2021 to October 19, 2022, as many as 55 cases have been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station, official data reveals.

According to official records, teams from the vigilance directorate laid traps and arrested as many as 120 public servants and 10 middlemen from the year 2017 to October 19, 2022.

The public servants and middlemen have been caught red handed while taking bribes, primarily in various government offices across the state.

In the year 2017, 11 government employees were arrested while 22 persons, including 19 public servants, were arrested in 2018.

In 2019, 16 persons, including 13 public servants, were arrested; 18 persons, including 16 public servants, were arrested in 2020 while 13 public servants were arrested in 2021.

However, with an intensified drive this year during which traps were laid in government departments on the basis of secret information, as many as 63 persons, including 61 government officials/employees, were caught in graft cases.

On Wednesday, an anti-corruption team carried out an operation and arrested a junior assistant and an agent for allegedly involving in corrupt practices.