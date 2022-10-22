Simona Halep gets provisional drug ban

SPORTS
By Agencies
Paris: Romania's Simona Halep slams a forehand to Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Paris. AP/PTI(AP6_3_2017_000193B)

London, Oct 21: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the US Open in August.
The ITIA announced the punishment on Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018.
In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my life,” adding: “Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.” “I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance,” Halep wrote, “and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.” (AP)

