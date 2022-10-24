Kohli showed his class: Babar

Melbourne, Oct 23: Often Babar Azam has been compared with Virat Kohli. Without an iota of doubt, the two are world cricket’s premier batters.

But on Sunday, even the Pakistan skipper was in awe of Kohli, who fashioned India’s memorable win in the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Kohli’s inspirational batting was the difference between the two sides.

“Our bowlers were outstanding in first 10 overs. Credit to Virat and Hardik, for the manner, in which, they finished the game,” said Babar after the match.

“Virat Kohli just showed his class today. It was a close game and people enjoyed it.” Winning a pressure game will boost Kohli’s morale after a lean patch of three years.

“Pakistan vs India are always extra pressure games and the more quickly you can overcome it, the better. That’s why he is a big player, there was pressure on him and he overcame it and then build his innings. The way they built partnership was turning point,” the Pakistan skipper said. (PTI)