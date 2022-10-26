West Indies head coach Simmons to step down

St John’s, Oct 25: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will step down from his role at the end of this year, following the Caribbean side’s debacle at the ongoing T20 World Cup where they failed to reach the Super 12 stage.

West Indies, the T20 World Cup’s most successful team with triumphs in 2012 and 2016, crashed out of the showpiece event in the group stage, after losses to Scotland and Ireland. This was the first time West Indies failed to advance further from the group stage since the inaugural tournament in South Africa in 2007.

“His last assignment will be the upcoming two-Test series against Australia from 30 November to 12 December,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement on Monday night. (PTI)